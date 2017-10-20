Winnipeg Man Arrested By Thompson RCMP For Attempted Murder

THOMPSON, MB – Thompson RCMP have arrested 19-year-old Winnipeg man David Baker for attempted murder.

It happened October 18, 2017, when RCMP received reports that a man had been shot. When they arrived at the scene, police found a 23-year-old Thompson man with a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to a Winnipeg hospital, and is in stable condition.

Police identified David Baker from Winnipeg as a suspect, and arrested him around 12:30 pm. He has been charged with attempted murder, and discharging a firearm with intent.

Baker remains in custody.

-MyToba News