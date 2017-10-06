banner20

Winnipeg Man Arrested For Child Sex Abuse Images After New Zealand Tip

Posted: 15 seconds ago Featured, JUSTICE, NEWS, Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB – A Winnipeg man is facing multiple charges after a tip from New Zealand Police.

On October 5, Winnipeg Police were notified of an investigation by New Zealand Police. The investigation revealed that between September 26-28, a Winnipeg man had shared images of child sexual abuse in an online chat room.

Based on that tip, Winnipeg Police executed a search warrant in East Elmwood, and arrested 25-year-old Iain Alexander Tod. He now faces the following charges:

  • Sexual Assault
  • Sexual Interference
  • Possession of Child Pornography
  • Imports, Distributes, Sells or Possess for the Purpose of Distribution of Sale any Child Pornography
  • Makes, prints, Publishes, or Possess for the Purpose of Publication any Child Pornography

Tod is in custody, and the investigation continues.

-MyToba News

