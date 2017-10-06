Winnipeg Man Arrested For Child Sex Abuse Images After New Zealand Tip
WINNIPEG, MB – A Winnipeg man is facing multiple charges after a tip from New Zealand Police.
On October 5, Winnipeg Police were notified of an investigation by New Zealand Police. The investigation revealed that between September 26-28, a Winnipeg man had shared images of child sexual abuse in an online chat room.
Based on that tip, Winnipeg Police executed a search warrant in East Elmwood, and arrested 25-year-old Iain Alexander Tod. He now faces the following charges:
- Sexual Assault
- Sexual Interference
- Possession of Child Pornography
- Imports, Distributes, Sells or Possess for the Purpose of Distribution of Sale any Child Pornography
- Makes, prints, Publishes, or Possess for the Purpose of Publication any Child Pornography
Tod is in custody, and the investigation continues.
-MyToba News