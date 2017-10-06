Winnipeg Man Arrested For Child Sex Abuse Images After New Zealand Tip

WINNIPEG, MB – A Winnipeg man is facing multiple charges after a tip from New Zealand Police.

On October 5, Winnipeg Police were notified of an investigation by New Zealand Police. The investigation revealed that between September 26-28, a Winnipeg man had shared images of child sexual abuse in an online chat room.

Based on that tip, Winnipeg Police executed a search warrant in East Elmwood, and arrested 25-year-old Iain Alexander Tod. He now faces the following charges:

Sexual Assault

Sexual Interference

Possession of Child Pornography

Imports, Distributes, Sells or Possess for the Purpose of Distribution of Sale any Child Pornography

Makes, prints, Publishes, or Possess for the Purpose of Publication any Child Pornography

Tod is in custody, and the investigation continues.

-MyToba News