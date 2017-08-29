banner20

Winnipeg Man Arrested For Child Porn, Sex Comments

Andrew McCrea
WINNIPEG, MB. — A Winnipeg man is facing charges after he allegedly shared sexual images of a child online.

Investigators with the Internet Child Exploitation unit were notified of the images on Monday.

The uploads caught the attention of the National Child Exploitation Coordination Centre back in June.

Winnipeg police say sexually suggestive images of a young girl were uploaded to a Russian-based website under an account allegedly created by the suspect.

Additional photos were uploaded a month later in July and he also posted sexual comments about children online late this month.

Investigators raided the man’s Central St. Boniface home around 2:45pm Monday.

Numerous electronic devices were seized.

At 3:30pm, the man was arrested at work in North St. Boniface.

The 32-year-old suspect has been charged with Possession of Child Pornography and Distribute, Make Available Child Pornography.

He remains behind bars.

