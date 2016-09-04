Winnipeg man arrested for carrying concealed rifle

A Winnipeg man was arrested for carrying a concealed rifle on Saturday.

At around 1 a.m. on September 3, police spotted the man in the area of Andrews Street and Aberdeen Avenue. The firearm was sticking out of a bag.

Officers arrested the suspect, locating a loaded sawed-off rifle within the bag. Kenley Ryan St. Paul, 36, has been charged with numerous firearms-related offences, including possession of a weapon and possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition.

St. Paul is currently in custody.

– J.H. MONCRIEFF, MyToba News