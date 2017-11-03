Mytoba-Walt-6x60-ey

Winnipeg Man Arrested By Brandon Police

Spencer Fernando
WINNIPEG, MB – An 18-year-old Winnipeg man was arrested in downtown Brandon.

Around 2:40 am, he was checked by police and found to be outside his residence past his curfew stemming from a Recognizance order.

In an incidental search as he was arrested, he was found to be in possession of a concealed knife.

The man was lodged at the Brandon Correctional Centre, and appeared in court this morning.

He has been charged with Breach of Recognizance, in addition to Possession of a Weapon and Carrying a Concealed Weapon.

