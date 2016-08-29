Winnipeg man arrested for armed robbery

Lee Grant Boucher, 36, has been arrested for allegedly robbing a couple at knifepoint.

The victims–a 38-year-old man and 34-year-old woman–were confronted outside a business in the 300 block of Portage Avenue at 7:15 pm on August 25.

The suspect initially asked if they were interested in purchasing some stolen goods, which they declined. The man then produced a knife and demanded their property. During the altercation, both victims suffered non-life threatening injuries. The suspect fled with their property, which caught the attention of two witnesses.

The witnesses pursued the suspect and recovered the victim’s property. Boucher was arrested in the 100 block of Albert Street. He has been charged with robbery, aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, uttering threats, and possessing a weapon. He is currently in custody.

Anyone who witnessed this incident and has not yet spoken to investigators is asked to call 204-986-6668.

– J.H. MONCRIEFF, MyToba News