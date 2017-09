WINNIPEG, MB. — Winnipeg police have arrested a Charleswood man for allegedly making child porn.

Jeffery Douglas McBride was arrested Monday after a lengthy investigation.

It began in British Columbia back in June 2016 with police there going undercover online.

McBride has been charged with Make Child Pornography, Possess Child Pornography, and Distribute, Make Available Child Pornography.

He remains behind bars.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File