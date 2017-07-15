Winnipeg Man in 70’s – Assaulted and Robbed

WINNIPEG, MB. – A Winnipeg man in his seventies was assaulted, had personal property and his van stolen early this morning.

Today at approximately 2:15 a.m., Winnipeg Police responded to a robbery call that had just occurred in the area of Grosvenor Street and Wentworth Avenue.

A male in his seventies, who is the victim, was working in the area at the time. Police said he was confronted by two men who demanded his personal property. During the ordeal the victim was assaulted with a weapon and received a serious head wound.

The suspects took property from the man and his vehicle was stolen. The vehicle is described as a 2009 Dodge Caravan, light grey in colour, with Manitoba licence HGK 236. At this time the vehicle has not been located.

The man in his seventies was treated in hospital and is in stable condition.

Winnipeg police are looking for two suspects and they are described as follows:

Suspect #1: Caucasian male, late teens with a stocky build.

Suspect #2: Caucasian male, late teens with a thinner build.

Police are asking anyone with information that may help the investigation to 204-986-6219.

Kevin Klein, MyToba News