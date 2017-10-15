Mytoba-Walt-6x60-ey

Winnipeg Male Charged For Carrying Rifle

Andrew McCrea
WINNIPEG, MB. — One person is facing charges after walking with a firearm through Winnipeg’s North End.

It happened around 8:40am Saturday near Salter Street and Mountain Avenue.

Winnipeg police noticed the accused and confronted him.

He threw the firearm over a fence, but police arrested him and recovered the weapon.

Officials describe the gun as an SKS-style rifle with a large bayonet on the barrel.

It had one round in the chamber and one in the magazine, while the suspect had several rounds of ammunition in his pockets.

Winnipeg police have charged the male with Possess Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose, Carry Conceal Weapon, and Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm.

They did not disclose his name or age.

The accused remains behind bars.

