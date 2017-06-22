Mytoba-Walt-6x60-ey

Winnipeg Losing Sears In Garden City

Spencer Fernando
WINNIPEG, MB – In a follow-up to a story reported by MyToba’s Andrew McCrea, Winnipeg will experience a direct impact from the struggles at Sears Canada.

As Sears files for bankruptcy protection and closes 59 stores, one of those stores will be here in Winnipeg.

The Sears in Garden City will be shut down in October.

That closure follows the loss of the Sears Home store across from Polo Park Shopping Centre in March.

In all, 2,900 jobs across the country will be lost.

