Winnipeg Loses Corvey Irvin As He Retires From Football

Spencer Fernando
Posted: 53 minutes ago blue bombers, Featured, FOOTBALL, SPORTS

WINNIPEG, MB – Corvey Irvin was signed by the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in early March of 2017. Now, the former NFL and CFL defensive tackle is gone, having retired from professional football.

Irvin played college ball for the Georgia Bulldogs, before playing 24 games in the NFL with Jacksonville, Tampa Bay, Chicago, Dallas, and Detroit.

Last year, Irvin played for the Saskatchewan Roughriders, racking up 27 tackles and five sacks.

Just over a month after signing with Winnipeg, the time announced Irvine’s retirement.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News

Photo – CFL

Spencer Fernando is a columnist and reporter for MyToba News. You can read more of Spencer’s writing at his website SpencerFernando.com
Winnipeg Jets Award Winners

