Winnipeg Loses 3-2 In Shootout

WINNIPEG, MB. — Patrik Laine appears to be ready to start the season. Laine scored both Jets goals on Saturday night as Winnipeg went into Calgary and lost 3-2 in a shootout to the Flames.

Sean Monahan scored the only goal in the shootout as the Jets finished the preseason with a record of 2-3-2.

Kris Versteeg and Mikael Backlund scored for Calgary. Steve Masin made 31 saves in the Jets net while Mike Smith made 39 saves for Calgary as the Jets outplayed Calgary for a number of stretches.

Versteeg opened the scoring for Calgary with three seconds left in the first, but Laine tied it 1-1 at 7:06 of the second. After Backlund put the Flames back in front at 5:07 of the third, Laine tied it 2-2 with his fifth goal of the preseason at 12:06. That set up Monahan’s shootout winner. The Jets were zero-for-six in two pre-season shootouts.

Here was the Jets lineup on Saturday: 3. Tucker Poolman D; 5. Dmitry Kulikov D; 8. Jacob Trouba D; 9. Andrew Copp C; 13. Brandon Tavev LW; 16. Shawn Matthias C; 18. Bryan Little C; 19. Nic Petan C; 27. Nikolaj Ehlers LW; 29. Patrik Laine RW; 35. Steve Mason G; 37. Connor Hellebuyck G; 39. Toby Enstrom D; 40. Joel Armia RW; 44. Josh Morrissey D; 46. JC Lipon RW; 55. Mark Scheifele C; 56. Marko Dano C; 57. Tyler Myers D; 81. Kyle Connor LW.

Head coach Paul Maurice will have some major decisions this week, especially with the 19 forwards that remain in camp.

Meanwhile, rookie defenseman Tucker Poolman had another strong game, going plus-one with an assist and three shots on goal in 15 minutes of ice time. Poolman has made a case for remaining with the big club.

The Jets open the 2017-18 regular season at home on Friday night against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Game time is 7 p.m. and it’s on TSN 3.

—Scott Taylor, MyToba Sports

Photo – James Carey Lauder