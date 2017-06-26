Winnipeg Line Painters Hard At Work

WINNIPEG, MB. — Crews are hard at work painting new lines on Winnipeg streets.

I snapped this photo early one morning on Broadway.

The work usually begins in mid-April and it takes eight to 10 weeks just to do the downtown intersections.

It takes 24 weeks to do everything.

In total, they paint about 1,000 kilometers of white and yellow lines every year in the city.

And here’s the answer to a trivia question…it takes 30 to 45 seconds for the paint to dry.

—Hal Anderson, MyToba News

Photo – Hal Anderson