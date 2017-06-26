banner20

Winnipeg Line Painters Hard At Work

Hal Anderson
Posted: 42 seconds ago Featured, NEWS, manitoba, Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB. — Crews are hard at work painting new lines on Winnipeg streets.

I snapped this photo early one morning on Broadway.

The work usually begins in mid-April and it takes eight to 10 weeks just to do the downtown intersections.

It takes 24 weeks to do everything.

In total, they paint about 1,000 kilometers of white and yellow lines every year in the city.

And here’s the answer to a trivia question…it takes 30 to 45 seconds for the paint to dry.

—Hal Anderson, MyToba News

Photo – Hal Anderson

Tags: , , ,
Watch for Hal's Thoughts at the start of each week on MyToba. He talks with his weather expert buddy Bruce Johnson on MyToba every weekend. Hal Anderson Weekends airs on 680 CJOB every Saturday & Sunday morning between 7 & 10. He owns his own multimedia company, Hal Anderson Productions Limited.
Related Posts
City Of Winnipeg To Fix 150 Streets & Sidewalks
Winnipeg Nightclub Stabbing Leaves Man Fighting For Life
Winnipeg Man Carrying Sawed-Off Rifle Arrested
Police Arrest Cross Lake Man After Winnipeg Robbery Spree

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.