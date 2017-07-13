Winnipeg Jogger Assaulted In River Heights

WINNIPEG, MB. — Winnipeg police are looking for a man who assaulted a River Heights jogger.

It happened Wednesday evening around 6:45pm near Lindsay Street and Corydon Avenue.

The suspect allegedly motioned his wrist like he was asking for the time.

The woman provided them time and carried on when she noticed the man was following her.

He then grabbed the jogger and attempted to assault her, but she was able to flee after a brief struggle.

The victim suffered minor injuries in the attack.

Winnipeg police are looking for an Indigenous man, in his late-20’s to early-30’s, about 5’9″ in height with an athletic build, and weighing 190 to 200-pounds.

He had short black hair in a ‘faux-hawk’ style and was clean shaven.

The accused was wearing a dark blue shirt with a white stripe down the side, dark pants, with dark runners.

He had sunglasses, a silver chain, and a square electronic watch.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File