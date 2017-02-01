The Winnipeg Jets Young Draft Picks Beat Blues

WINNIPEG, MB – The Winnipeg Jets might not make the playoffs in this, their sixth season in Winnipeg. However, it’s pretty hard to say that GM Kevin Cheveldayoff’s draft picks have not contributed to any success this team has had – and will have.

Tuesday night in St. Louis, the Jets upset the No. Wild Card team in the West – the St. Louis Blues – 5-3 in a thriller at the Scottrade Center in St. Louis, Mo. For the Jets, they improved to 24-25-4 on the season and are still a long way from becoming a playoff-worthy team.

However, in a bit of a tribute to Cheveldayoff’s draft skills, four of the Jets goals were scored by the Jets No. 1 draft picks – Patrik Laine (2016), Nikolaj Ehlers (2014), Jacob Trouba (2012) and Mark Scheifele (2011).

Atlanta Thrashers’ veteran Blake Wheeler scored the fifth Jets goal into an empty net as Winnipeg won its second straight game. The Jets are now 2-0-0 in the first two games of this four-game road trip. They’ll play Thursday night in Dallas and Saturday afternoon in Denver.

The Jets are also 3-0-0 against St. Louis this season.

“That was a really big win for us,” said Scheifele, who finished with a goal and two assists. “These games are crucial and now we look forward to Dallas. They’re a team that can win on any given night and now we have to get ready for them.”

Winnipeg-born Alexander Steen scored the game’s opening goal for the Blues when he beat Jets netminder Ondrej Pavelec at 3:37 of the first period, but the Jets fought back and got a goal from Scheifele at 19:29 from Wheeler and Toby Enstrom to make it 1-1 at the first intermission.

Just 22 seconds into the second period, rookie Patrik Laine scored his 23rd of the season from Scheifele and Josh Morrissey to give the Jets a 2-1 lead. It’s a lead they would never relinquish.

Nikolaj Ehlers scored his 18th of the year on a power play at 5:53 as he wired one off the post, behind the Blues’ Jake Allen. Bryan Little drew the only assist as the Jets took a 3-1 lead and scored three goals on their first 11 shots at Allen.

However, the Blues’ Vladimir Tarasenko ripped a wrist shot past Pavelec at 19:08 to cut the Jets lead to 3-2 and while the Jets had two great chances to extend the lead in the second – one each from Dustin Byfuglien and Nic Petan – it was only a one-goal game after 40 minutes.

Still, it was a pretty successful second period for a Winnipeg team that has been awful in the middle frame this season. In fact, while the Jets won the second period 2-1 on Tuesday, they are now minus-21 in goal differential in the second – 41 goals for and 62 goals against.

In the third period, Trouba scored his fourth of the year – off the skate of the Blues’ Alex Pietrangelo — from Wheeler and Andrew Copp at 3:33 to extend Winnipeg’s lead to 4-2, but Pietrangelo made it interesting with a goal of his own at 19:47 of the third to cut the advantage to 4-3.

But Wheeler scored his empty-netter at 19:57 after Scheifele won a big faceoff and Winnipeg had its second-straight win.

St. Louis outshot the Jets 27-24, but Pavelec was steady — not sensational, but steady. Pavelec has allowed at least three goals in every game he’s played since being recalled from the Moose in January.

“We scored five goals and that should be enough to win the game,” said Pavelec. “We had a good first period and I think we played really well in the third. That was a key for us. We had the lead and we played really well in the third. They didn’t get much in the third. Overall it was a really big win for us. It’s a playoff race right now and every point is going to be huge so we’re really happy with the win.”

Winnipeg was one-for-one on the power play while the Blues were zero-for-one. Dustin Byfuglien drew the most ice time for Winnipeg – 28:09. However, he was minus two with four shots and two takeaways. Scheifele was terrific. Not only did he have three points but was plus-two in 18 minutes and 48 seconds of ice time.

The Jets will head straight to Dallas and play the Stars on Thursday night at 7:30 p.m. on TSN 3.

-Scott Taylor, MyToba Sports

File Photo