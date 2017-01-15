Winnipeg, MB – Take a look at your latest Winnipeg Jets update:

Next game: Winnipeg Jets at San Jose Sharks

3:00 p.m. (CST) – SAP Center

Tomorrow’s Game

The Winnipeg Jets finish a three-game road trip this afternoon in San Jose against the Sharks…The Jets lost 3-2 in overtime to the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday and are 0-1-1 on the road trip so far…Drew Stafford and Dustin Byfuglien scored for the Jets against the Kings, while Mathieu Perreault had two assists…The Sharks have lost two in a row and are 2-3-1 in January…The Jets return home following tomorrow’s game to begin a four-game homestand on Wednesday night against the Arizona Coyotes.

Getting’ Busy

With 46 games played, the Jets are tied with the Calgary Flames, Philadelphia Flyers and Boston Bruins for having played the most games in the NHL this season…Leading into the NHL All-Star Break at the end of the month, the Jets play 11 games in 20 days from Jan. 7-26…So far, the Jets are 1-3-1 in the stretch…It’s one game shy of the 12 games in 20 days the Jets played from Nov. 1-20.

Pacific Sun

Tomorrow is the fourth of seven games the Jets play against Pacific Division teams in a 16-day span (Jan. 9-24)…With Saturday night’s loss, the Jets are 4-6-1 against Pacific Division teams this season…Last season, the Jets went 12-8-1 against Pacific Division opponents.

Down Early as of Late

The Jets have trailed after the first period in each of their last three games, all of which have been losses…Winnipeg is 2-10-2 this season when trailing after the first period.

Special Teams Notes

The Jets are clicking at 26.3% (10-for-38) on the power play since Dec. 20/16, which is sixth in the NHL.

The Jets haven’t gone back-to-back games without scoring a power play goal since Dec. 15-18/16 – span of 12 games.

The Jets are 18-for-20 (90%) on the penalty kill in their last six games.

Team Quick Hits

Saturday’s loss dropped Winnipeg’s record to 5-4 in overtime games this season.

The Jets have taken 183 minor penalties this season, which is tied for the second most in the NHL behind Calgary’s 197 minors.

Captain Streaker

Blake Wheeler is on his third point streak of at least five games this season (2g, 3a)…He had a pair of six-game point streaks earlier this season (Nov. 27-Dec. 6 and Dec. 15-29)…Wheeler had separate 11-game, eight-game and six-game point streaks last season.

Twice is Nice

Mathieu Perreault had two assists on Saturday for his first multi-point game of the season…He had previously gone 30 games without a multi-point game…His last multi-point game before Saturday came on Mar. 3/16 at NYI when he recorded two assists in a 4-3 overtime loss…He’s the 15th Jets player to register a multi-point game this season.

Player Quick Hits

Despite his seven-game point streak coming to an end on Saturday, Nikolaj Ehlers leads the Jets in scoring on the road with 24 points (10g, 14) in 25 games…Mark Scheifele (9g, 11a) is the only other Jets player to reach 20 points on the road this season.

Bryan Little has won 55.3% (140-for-253) on his face-offs in road games this season…He’s the only Jets player to have won more than 50% of his face-offs on the road.

Dustin Byfuglien leads all NHLers with 1,255:10 TOI this season and 27:17 TOI per game…He’s the only player in the NHL to reach 1,200 minutes played so far this season.

Chris Thorburn is tied for the NHL lead with nine major penalties this season, all of which are fighting majors.

Jets vs. Sharks All-Time Records

Overall: 7-14-2

At SAP Center: 4-7-1

-Winnipeg Jets