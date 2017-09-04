The Winnipeg Jets Special Game Nights

WINNIPEG. MB. – The Winnipeg Jets Hockey Club announced its game promotion schedule for the 2017-18 season, which includes four nights devoted to raising awareness, a night honouring the Canadian Armed Forces, the Winnipeg Jets Hall of Fame Induction Night and eight games involving fan giveaways. The Jets will also recognize their fans at the season finale on Apr. 7 with Fan Appreciation Night when the Chicago Blackhawks come to Bell MTS Place.

The Winnipeg Jets Hall of Fame Induction Night will see Dale Hawerchuk join the Winnipeg Jets Hall of Fame on Nov. 14 against the Arizona Coyotes. To help honour the raising of Hawerchuk’s banner, fans who attend that night will receive a replica Hawerchuk banner.

Once again this year, the Winnipeg Jets, in conjunction with the National Hockey League, are proud to support Hockey Fights Cancer when they host the Minnesota Wild on Nov. 27. The team will skate out in pre-game warmup wearing special edition jerseys which will be auctioned off in support of CancerCare Manitoba Foundation following the game. The Jets will also commit to raising awareness about mental health on Jan. 30 when they host Tampa Bay Lightning promoting Hockey Talks, along with the True North Youth Foundation’s own program, Project 11.

The Jets will have two new awareness nights in 2017-18 as they host their You Can Play game on Feb. 13 and Go Green Night on Mar. 25. The You Can Play game promotes equality and inclusiveness as part of the NHL’s Hockey is For Everyone campaign and Go Green Night showcases our commitment to improving our environmental impact.

The team will also host two nights dedicated to collecting goods for those in need. The Winnipeg Jets toy drive will take place Dec.17 when the St. Louis Blues come to Bell MTS Place and the annual food drive will be on Feb. 11 as the Jets face the New York Rangers.

The Winnipeg Jets look forward to continuing a tradition of honouring the Canadian Armed Forces when they host the Arizona Coyotes on Feb. 6. The Jets will wear military themed jerseys during pre-game warmup which will be auctioned off with proceeds going to Canadian Armed Forces charities. Canadian Armed Forces personnel attending the game will be encouraged to be in uniform in hopes they will take part in the post-game photo opportunity on ice at Bell MTS Place.

The Jets will feature eight exciting giveaways during the 2017-18 regular season including a Jacob Trouba bobblehead at the March 20 matchup vs. Los Angeles. The first giveaway of the season will happen on opening night when the Jets host the Toronto Maple Leafs on Oct. 4. That night, fans will receive an LED glow wand and fridge magnet schedule. The Jets and Budweiser will hand out a commemorative Budweiser-Jets goal-synced glass which will light up in unison each time a Jets goal is scored on Nov. 4 when they host the Montreal Canadiens.

Other season giveaways include Jets scarves courtesy of Scotiabank (Oct. 29), Jets Upper Deck player cards (Jan. 7) and a Winnipeg Jets player pennant (Feb. 18). The Jets will also have a poster giveaway on Jan. 21 that will recognize the Winnipeg Jets’ representative(s) at this season’s NHL All-Star Game.

The Winnipeg Jets are excited to again host a pair of fan events this season as they open the campaign with Fan Fest at Bell MTS Iceplex on Saturday, Sept. 16. The Winnipeg Jets Skills Competition will take place at Bell MTS Place on Wednesday, Feb. 14 as Jets’ teammates put their skills to the test against one another.

For more information you can visit www.winnipegjets.com.

Winnipeg Jets Hockey Club

File photo