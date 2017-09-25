banner20

Winnipeg Jets Slice a Baker’s Dozen from Roster

Scott Taylor
WINNIPEG, MB. – While it was a lovely day off for the 31 remaining members of the Winnipeg Jets, it was moving day for 13 of them.

On Sunday afternoon, the Jets announced that seven players had been assigned directly to the Manitoba Moose: forwards Mason Appleton, Chase De Leo, Jansen Harkins, Sami Niku and Jimmy Lodge, defenseman Nelson Nogier and goaltender Jamie Phillips.

Five more players will be assigned to the Moose as long as they clear waivers: forwards Buddy Robinson and Michael Sgarbossa, defensemen Julian Melchiori and Cam Schilling and goaltender Micheal Hutchinson.

And young defenseman Logan Stanley has been sent back to his junior team, the Kitchener Rangers of the OHL.

That leaves the Jets with 19 forwards, nine defensemen and three goaltenders at training camp.

With Hutchinson gone, goalies Steve Mason, Connor Hellebuyck and Eric Comrie remain in camp, but it’s likely Mason and Hellebuyck will start the year with Winnipeg while Comrie and Hutchinson (if he clears waivers as expected) will play for Manitoba and Phillips will head to Jacksonville to get plenty of time with the ECHL’s IceMen.

Meanwhile, the Top 7 defensemen are pretty obvious: Jacob Trouba, Dustin Byfuglien, Toby Enstrom, Josh Morrissey, Tyler Myers, Ben Chiarot and Dmitry Kulikov, unless Tucker Poolman plays brilliantly in these final few pre-season games.

Up front, Mark Scheifele, Bryan Little, Blake Wheeler, Nikolaj Ehlers, Patrik Laine and Mathieu Perreault are locks. Andrew Copp, Brandon Tanev, Matt Hendricks, Shawn Matthias, Adam Lowry, Joel Armia, J.C. Lipon, Brendan Lemieux, Jack Roslovic, Marko Dano, Michael Spacek and Kyle Connor will fight for the final six or seven spots. If I were a betting man, I’d go with Lowry, Copp, Armia, Connor, Hendricks, Matthias and Tanev, but don’t hold me to that.

Scott Taylor, MyToba News

Photo by James Carey Lauder

