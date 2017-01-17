streetside

Winnipeg Jets Recall Pavelec

Posted: January 17th at 7:23am NHL, winnipeg jets, Featured, HOCKEY, SPORTS

WINNIPEG, MB – The Winnipeg Jets, in conjunction with its AHL affiliate, the Manitoba Moose, announced today they have recalled goaltender Ondrej Pavelec from the Moose.

Ben Chiarot has been placed on retro-active injured reserve to Jan. 11 with an upper-body injury.

This season, Pavelec has played in 18 games for the Moose earning an 8-7-2 record with a 2.78 goals against average and .917 save percentage.

Prior to this season, the native of Kladno, Czech Rep., spent the previous five years with the Winnipeg Jets. Pavelec has played 371 NHL games over nine seasons and has a 148-154-47 record with a 2.86 career goals against average along with a .907 save percentage. He back-stopped the Jets to a playoff berth in 2015 leading the Jets with a 9-2-1 record with a .955 save percentage in the team’s final 12 games of the 2014-15 season

-Kevin Klein, MyToba News

Files From Winnipeg Jets Hockey Club

Kevin Klein is President and CEO of MyToba News. The former publisher and CEO of the Winnipeg Sun, Kevin has spent several years in Canadian media working in newspapers, radio and television. A proud and passionate citizen of Winnipeg and Manitoba, Kevin is excited to bring you news, pictures and information on the many wonderful charity groups in our province. If you have an event you want us to know about, email Kevin at kevin@mytoba.ca and follow him on Twitter @kevinkleinwpg.
