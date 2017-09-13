Winnipeg Jets Race Cars In Gimli For Charity

WINNIPEG, MB. — Winnipeg Jets Julian Melchiori and JC Lipon took to the track at Gimli Motorsport Park Tuesday in support of KidSport Winnipeg.

Melchiori and Lipon spent time experiencing a Porsche Cayman S from Porsche Centre Winnipeg and then a unique 3-wheeled roadster, called the Slingshot with the guidance of professional race car driver David Richert.

“I had a great time at the track today. Both the Porsche and Slingshot were a blast to drive and it was a lot of fun to be part of raising support for a great cause,” says Julian Melchiori.

Money raised for KidSport Winnipeg will help remove financial barriers preventing children from playing organized sport, through an auction prize to drive the Slingshot and Porsche around a race circuit with Richert.

He competed in Monte Carlo at the Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix weekend last year.

The Steinbach Pistons Jr A hockey team was also able to raise funds through the event with a prize auctioned off at their annual golf tournament earlier this year.

“I’m very happy with all of the groups we’ve been able to support through this unique event and it was great to introduce Julian and JC to my world,” says Richert.

—MyToba News

Photo – Provided

Video – Provided