Winnipeg Jets, Manitoba Moose Make Monday Moves

WINNIPEG, MB. — With the season opener against the Toronto Maple Leafs coming up on Wednesday night at Bell MTS Place, the Winnipeg Jets adjusted the roster to a more workable size on Monday.

The Jets assigned three players — Brendan Lemieux, Jack Roslovic and Michael Spacek — to the Manitoba Moose. As well, the Jets assigned forward JC Lipon to the Moose as long as he clears waivers which is expected. None of these moves comes as a surprise.

The Jets now have 15 forwards, eight defensemen and two goaltenders remaining at training camp.

With four players heading to the Moose, the Jets AHL farm club sent three players to its ECHL affiliate, the Jacksonville Icemen — Elgin Pearce, Chris Dienes and goaltender Jamie Phillips.

The Jets and Moose have high hopes for Phillips, but with Michael Hutchinson and Eric Comrie in the Moose lineup, Phillips was not going to get much playing time. By going to the Icemen, Phillips will be the No. 1 ECHL goalie and will play almost every game.

The Moose open the 2017-18 regular season in Grand Rapids on Friday night, Oct. 6. Tune in to the action on moosehockey.com.

—Scott Taylor, MyToba Sports

Photo – James Carey Lauder, MyToba Sports