Winnipeg Jets Love Struck Pucks

Kevin Klein
Posted: February 10th at 8:00am NHL, winnipeg jets, Featured, HOCKEY, SPORTS

WINNIPEG, MB. – Wives and girlfriends of the Winnipeg Jets will be selling pucks to raise money for CancerCare Manitoba. 

Love Struck Pucks are custom designed pucks signed by the Jets’ players. Fans have the opportunity to purchase Love Struck Pucks at tables located outside sections 105, 118, 319, 330, as well as in the Skywalk Atrium on the Suite level, while supplies last.

Each puck is individually wrapped and randomly placed so the identity of the player who autographed it remains a surprise until after the purchase is made. Each puck costs $20.

There are only 1,000 pucks, in total, available for purchase, including four special golden Love Struck Pucks. Those who score one of the golden pucks receives a post-game meet-and-greet and photograph with one of the following players: Nikolaj Ehlers, Patrik Laine, Mark Scheifele or Blake Wheeler.

The Love Struck Pucks will be sold at the Dallas Stars vs. the Winnipeg Jets game on Tuesday, Feb. 14th.

-Kevin Klein, MyToba News

File Photo

Kevin Klein is President and CEO of MyToba News. The former publisher and CEO of the Winnipeg Sun, Kevin has spent several years in Canadian media working in newspapers, radio and television. A proud and passionate citizen of Winnipeg and Manitoba, Kevin is excited to bring you news, pictures and information on the many wonderful charity groups in our province. If you have an event you want us to know about, email Kevin at kevin@mytoba.ca and follow him on Twitter @kevinkleinwpg.
