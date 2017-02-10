Winnipeg Jets Love Struck Pucks

WINNIPEG, MB. – Wives and girlfriends of the Winnipeg Jets will be selling pucks to raise money for CancerCare Manitoba.

Love Struck Pucks are custom designed pucks signed by the Jets’ players. Fans have the opportunity to purchase Love Struck Pucks at tables located outside sections 105, 118, 319, 330, as well as in the Skywalk Atrium on the Suite level, while supplies last.

Each puck is individually wrapped and randomly placed so the identity of the player who autographed it remains a surprise until after the purchase is made. Each puck costs $20.

There are only 1,000 pucks, in total, available for purchase, including four special golden Love Struck Pucks. Those who score one of the golden pucks receives a post-game meet-and-greet and photograph with one of the following players: Nikolaj Ehlers, Patrik Laine, Mark Scheifele or Blake Wheeler.

The Love Struck Pucks will be sold at the Dallas Stars vs. the Winnipeg Jets game on Tuesday, Feb. 14th.

-Kevin Klein, MyToba News

File Photo