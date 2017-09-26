Winnipeg Jets Big Guns Fire Away in 5-2 Win

WINNIPEG, MB – The Winnipeg Jets got Blake Wheeler, Nikolaj Ehlers, Mark Scheifele and Patrik Laine back into their pre-season lineup on Monday.

The young Calgary Flames couldn’t match up.

Laine had two goals and three assists, Scheifele had a goal and three assists, Wheeler had three assists, Ehlers and Dustin Byfuglien each had a goal as the Jets whipped a young, inexperienced version of the Flames 5-2. In fact, Monday night’s Flames lineup was a lot like the Jets lineup in Minnesota and Edmonton last week.

“It (the offence) was fine, we hit enough posts five-on-five to know what was there,” said Jets head coach Paul Maurice. “I’m comfortable with it. We haven’t had a practice yet where we focused on our offensive game.”

It was a big night for the Jets in a number of ways. After scoring only five goals in four previous pre-season outings, Winnipeg scored five on Monday. And, for the first time this fall, the Jets actually scored an even-strength goal.

Winnipeg outshot Calgary 34-28, 17-9 in the second period — the period that often cost the Jets last season.

And although goaltender Steve Mason misplayed Calgary’s second goal, he performed quite well overall in just his second start of the pre-season.

“It’s just a mistake on my part,” Mason said of Tkachuk’s goal. “That’s a save I expect to make. You put it behind you quickly and you focus on making the next save.”

And, after that goal, he indeed made all the saves.

With the win, the Jets improved to 1-3-1 in the pre-season, but to be fair, the team’s big guns have only played together in three of those games. In those games, Winnipeg is 1-1-1.

The Jets took a 2-0 lead just past the 12-minute mark of the first period as Scheifele and Laine scored – Laine’s shot was a laser from his favorite spot at the top of the left circle. However, Calgary tied it on a beautiful goal by Sean Monaghan and then Matthew Tkachuk’s shot from the left wing that Mason mis-played. Winnipeg’s Michael Stone drew an assist on Tkachuk’s goal.

The Jets blew it open in the second period. Not only did they dominate play but Laine and Ehlers scored to make it 4-2. Byfuglien scored in the third period to put the game away.

Here was the Jets lineup on Monday: 1. Eric Comrie G; 3. Tucker Poolman D; 5. Dmitry Kulikov D; 7. Ben Chiarot D; 8. Jacob Trouba D; 9 Andrew Copp C; 13. Brandon Tavev LW; 16. Shawn Matthias C; 17. Adam Lowry LW; 19. Nic Petan C; 26. Blake Wheeler RW; 27. Nukolaj Ehlers LW; 29. Patrik Laine RW; 33. Dustin Byfuglien D; 35. Steve Mason G; 39. Toby Enstrom D; 46. JC Lipon RW; 55. Mark Scheifele C; 56. Marko Dano C; 81. Kyle Connor LW.

Byfuglien logged 22 minutes and 13 seconds of ice time (24 shifts), scored a goal on his only shot on net, had a hit and a blocked shot and took seven minutes in penalties in a feisty game with a couple of fights. For Calgary, Luke Gazdic took 19 minutes in penalties while Garnet Hathaway had 17. Ryan Lomberg of the Flames and JC Lipon of the Jets had an entertaining display of fisticuffs in the first period.

The Jets play again on Wednesday night against the Ottawa Senators at Bell MTS Place in Winnipeg. Game time is 7 p.m. and it’s on TSN 3. Expect the Jets to dress the big guns once again. Especially while their hot.

