Winnipeg Jet Mark Scheifele gets bobblehead

WINNIPEG – The Winnipeg Jets announced their game promotion schedule for the 2016-17 season today. Among the events will be two nights devoted to raising awareness, a night honouring the Canadian Armed Forces, the Winnipeg Jets Hall of Fame Induction Night and 11 games with fan giveaways.

The inaugural Winnipeg Jets Hall of Fame Induction Night will see the ‘Hot Line’ of Anders Hedberg, Bobby Hull and Ulf Nilsson become the first members of the Winnipeg Jets Hall of Fame on October 1, 2016.

The Winnipeg Jets, in conjunction with the NHL, will again support Hockey Fights Cancer, November 15 when they play the Chicago Blackhawks. As with previous years, the team will warm up wearing special edition jerseys which will be auctioned off in support of Cancer Care Manitoba Foundation following the game.

The Jets have also committed to raising awareness about mental illness on February 28 promoting Hockey Talks, along with the Winnipeg Jets True North Foundation’s own program, Project 11. The Jets’ are committed to helping those in need and this season they will have two events; The Jets’ toy drive on December 18 and a food drive on January 21.

The tradition of honouring the Canadian Armed Forces continues on March 6, 2017 when they play the San Jose Sharks. The Jets will wear military themed jerseys in warmup which will be auctioned off with proceeds going to Canadian Armed Forces charities.

The fans can expect 11 new giveaways this season with one being a Mark Scheifele bobblehead. You can see a full list of the events on the Winnipeg Jets website.

-Staff, MyToba News