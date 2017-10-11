Winnipeg Humane Society Launches ‘Welcome Home’

WINNIPEG, MB. — The Winnipeg Humane Society is launching a new program to connect adopted pets with a vet.

The Welcome Home Program introduces new adopters to the vet community and teaches new pet owners that animals need a veterinarian in the same way humans need a doctor or dentist.

Each year the WHS adopts over 4,000 pets to people across Manitoba and many of these individuals do not have a pre-existing relationship with a veterinarian.

The Welcome Home Program introduces new adopters with participating veterinary clinics and provides them with a free consultation appointment within the first four weeks of adoption.

“You wouldn’t go your entire life without visiting a medical professional and neither should your pet,” says communication coordinator Kyle Jahns.

“Our pets can’t tell us how they feel, so visiting your vet for a check-up is essential in maintaining their health and preventing any medical ailments in the future.”

During the adoption process the new adopter is presented with a list of participating clinics offering a free consultation – a list the WHS hopes will eventually include all clinics in Manitoba.

Additionally, the pet owner is now introduced to a local veterinarian to contact should their pet experience any injuries or illness in their lifetime.

To date, 22 veterinary clinics are registered for the Welcome Home Program with hopes of increasing enrollment.

Vet clinics can register in the Welcome Home Program here.

