WINNIPEG – A house fire at a home on Ross Avenue in Winnipeg is under control, according to Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Services.

The fire, at a home on Ross Avenue near Arlington Street, has been reported to have started in the 8 a.m.m hour this morning.

We have not received any reports of injury at the time of this posting.

Winnipeg Police have not issued any road closures or detours due to the fire.

