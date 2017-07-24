Mytoba-Walt-6x60-ey

Winnipeg Homicide Victim Identified By Police

Andrew McCrea
Posted: 9 minutes ago Featured, JUSTICE, NEWS, manitoba, Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB. — Winnipeg police have identified a recent homicide victim in the city.

Trevor Bodnarek, also known as Trevor Desjarlais, was gunned down in the 700-block of Selkirk Avenue.

It happened Friday night around 10:00pm at the front door of a North End home.

Bodnarek was rushed to hospital in critical condition but later succumbed to his injuries.

No suspects have been taken into custody.

Winnipeg police believe the victim was targeted and it may be gang-related.

Bodnarek was known to investigators.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File

Tags: , , , , , , , ,
Andrew McCrea is a hard news junkie with a passion for crime reporting. He studied business, media production, and journalism at Red River College earning two diplomas. McCrea also loves cinema, creative writing, and programming websites and software.
Related Posts
Salter And Selkirk Purse Snatcher Caught Quickly
CRAZY: Winnipeg Robber Screamed For Police To Shoot Him
Three Fires At Winnipeg’s Old Merchant’s Hotel
Abduction Claim In Winnipeg’s North End Unfounded

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.