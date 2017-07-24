Winnipeg Homicide Victim Identified By Police

WINNIPEG, MB. — Winnipeg police have identified a recent homicide victim in the city.

Trevor Bodnarek, also known as Trevor Desjarlais, was gunned down in the 700-block of Selkirk Avenue.

It happened Friday night around 10:00pm at the front door of a North End home.

Bodnarek was rushed to hospital in critical condition but later succumbed to his injuries.

No suspects have been taken into custody.

Winnipeg police believe the victim was targeted and it may be gang-related.

Bodnarek was known to investigators.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File