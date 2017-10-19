Winnipeg Home Shot At In North End

WINNIPEG, MB. — Winnipeg police are investigating after a North End home was shot at.

It happened around 11:25pm Wednesday night in the 300-block of Salter Street.

Officers arrived and found a smashed window surrounded by shell casings behind the home.

Five adults were inside at the time, but no injuries were reported.

No other details are available at this time, but MyToba News will provide all updates.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

The investigation continues.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File