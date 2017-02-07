Winnipeg Home Opener July 7

WINNIPEG, MB – The Winnipeg Blue Bombers will kick off the 2017 regular season on the road when they face the long-rivaled Saskatchewan Roughriders for the grand opening of the new Mosaic Stadium on Canada Day at 8:00 pm.

Though the season officially begins with a Week one bye week, the second week of the schedule promises a game that will go down in CFL history with the first-ever regular season game at the new Mosaic Stadium.

The team will then head back to Investors Group Field for the Friday night home opener, July, against the Calgary Stampeders at 7:30 pm. The tailgate area pre-game begins at 5:30 pm and fans are encouraged to arrive early.

The home opener will be followed by another home contest against the Toronto Argonauts in Week 4, slated for Thursday, July 13 at 7:30 p.m. The team then returns to the scene of the 2016 Western Semi-Final for a long-awaited rematch against the BC Lions.

In all, the Bombers will have three regular season home games on each Thursday and Friday evenings, and three home games on Saturday.

After a short stretch away from home in late August, the team will once again host the Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries Banjo Bowl game against the Saskatchewan Roughriders. As per fans’ request, the game will remain on a Saturday afternoon, taking place on September 9th at 2:00 pm.

The Bombers’ Fan Appreciation Day will also once again take place the following day, on Sunday, September 10th. Details regarding this year’s Fan Appreciation Day will be revealed in the upcoming months.

“Overall, we are pleased with the schedule that has us playing on Thursday and Friday nights in the summer with later start times for our fans,” said President & CEO Wade Miller. “We look forward to a great home opener on July 7th and are thrilled to showcase the best rivalry in sports with the opening of Mosaic Stadium on Canada Day – and we know many Bomber fans will be there to take part as well. The CFL worked extremely hard to accommodate all teams as best as possible, and we are excited as an organization to build off of last year.”

-Winnipeg Blue Bombers