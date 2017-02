WINNIPEG, MB – A home on Lansdowne Ave. was destroyed by a fire late Friday night.

The home – located in the 400 block of Lansdowne – was vacant.

The fire spread to a nearby house, which was significantly damaged.

Firefighters initially had trouble accessing water from the nearest hydrant, and had to use another hydrant further down the street.

Nobody was hurt in the fire.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News

Photo credit – Bernard Pacak