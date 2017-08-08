Winnipeg Hit & Run Update: Dash Cams Wanted

WINNIPEG, MB. — Do you have something like a dash cam in your vehicle?

Winnipeg police are looking for people who may have seen a truck and trailer involved in a fatal hit and run.

It happened around 11:45am last Thursday in the 200-block of Marion Street.

The black Dodge 1500 Crew Cab and trailer were located on Friday, but no suspects have been taken into custody.

Locations Before and After

Winnipeg police believe the truck and trailer were in the Sargent Park/Minto area around 11:00am.

It may have also travelled down Harkness Avenue at Main Street near Queen Elizabeth Way right after the crash.

If you were in any of the areas with a camera or dash cam, or witnessed the crash, you are asked to contact police.

Anyone with information can call the Central Traffic Unit at 204-986-6271 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File