Winnipeg High School Scores
WINNIPEG, MB – A busy Monday in Winnipeg high school hockey as the season nears a close with ten games played and five needing overtime or a shootout to determine the winner. In the women’s division Dakota beat Selkirk 6 – 3, Glenlawn downed Kildonan East 7 to 2 and Kelvin needed a shootout to win beating JH Bruns 2 -1.
Here are the final scores from the men’s division play;
Linden Christian 2 @ St. Norbert 6
Lorette 3 @ West Kildonan 4 (OT)
Sisler 2 @ John Taylor 1
Kelvin 3 @ St. Paul’s 1 2 (SO)
St. Paul’s 2 2 @ Pierre Elliott Trudeau 1 (OT)
Transcona 6 @ J.H. Bruns 3
Sturgeon Heights 3 @ SJR1 2 (OT)
-Kevin Klein, MyToba News