Winnipeg High School Scores

WINNIPEG, MB – A busy Monday in Winnipeg high school hockey as the season nears a close with ten games played and five needing overtime or a shootout to determine the winner. In the women’s division Dakota beat Selkirk 6 – 3, Glenlawn downed Kildonan East 7 to 2 and Kelvin needed a shootout to win beating JH Bruns 2 -1. Here are the final scores from the men’s division play; Linden Christian 2 @ St. Norbert 6 Lorette 3 @ West Kildonan 4 (OT) Sisler 2 @ John Taylor 1 Kelvin 3 @ St. Paul’s 1 2 (SO) St. Paul’s 2 2 @ Pierre Elliott Trudeau 1 (OT) Transcona 6 @ J.H. Bruns 3 Sturgeon Heights 3 @ SJR1 2 (OT) -Kevin Klein, MyToba News

Kevin Klein is President and CEO of MyToba News. The former publisher and CEO of the Winnipeg Sun, Kevin has spent several years in Canadian media working in newspapers, radio and television. A proud and passionate citizen of Winnipeg and Manitoba, Kevin is excited to bring you news, pictures and information on the many wonderful charity groups in our province. If you have an event you want us to know about, email Kevin at kevin@mytoba.ca and follow him on Twitter @kevinkleinwpg.