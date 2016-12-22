Winnipeg High School Hockey Scores
Winnipeg, MB – Check out the latest WWHSHL and WHSHL Scores!
WHSHL
- Springfield 3 – West Kildonan 2
- Transcona 4 – Stonewall 2
- Lorette 0 – Garden City 5
- St. Paul’s (2) 2 – College Beliveau 3
- Vincent Massey 4 – Kelvin 5 (OT)
- Leo Remillard 2 – Louis Riel 1
- Miles Macdonell – Shaftesbury – no score reported
- Kildonan East 0 – Steinbach 8
WWHSHL
- Shaftesbury 5 – Westwood 2
- Portage 3 – Miles Mac 0
- St. Mary’s 3 – Jeanne Sauve 0
- Beliveau 4 – West Kildonan 3 (OT)
Spencer Fernando, MyToba News