Winnipeg High School Hockey Scores

Winnipeg High School Hockey
Spencer Fernando
Posted: December 22nd at 9:00am Featured, high school, HOCKEY, SPORTS

Winnipeg, MB – Check out the latest WWHSHL and WHSHL Scores!

WHSHL

  • Springfield 3 – West Kildonan 2
  • Transcona 4 – Stonewall 2
  • Lorette 0 – Garden City 5
  • St. Paul’s (2) 2 – College Beliveau 3
  • Vincent Massey 4 – Kelvin 5 (OT)
  • Leo Remillard 2 – Louis Riel 1
  • Miles Macdonell – Shaftesbury – no score reported
  • Kildonan East 0 – Steinbach 8

WWHSHL

  • Shaftesbury 5 – Westwood 2
  • Portage 3 – Miles Mac 0
  • St. Mary’s 3 – Jeanne Sauve 0
  • Beliveau 4 – West Kildonan 3 (OT)

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News

