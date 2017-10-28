WINNIPEG, MB – Check out the latest Winnipeg High School Hockey League scores from games played October 27, 2017:

Kelvin 0 – Oak Park 8

Murdoch MacKay 5 – Sisler 2

Miles Macdonell 1 – Springfield 4

Garden City 2 – Sturgeon Heights 4

Westwood 7 – Stonewall 3

Shaftesbury 3 – College Jeanne Sauve 2

Fort Richmond 0 – Sanford 4

Dakota 2 – College Gabrielle-Roy 3

Warren 2 – Leo Remillard 6

Lord Selkirk 1 – St. Paul’s 1 4

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News