Winnipeg High School Hockey League Scores
WINNIPEG, MB – Check out the latest Winnipeg High School Hockey League scores from games played October 27, 2017:
- Kelvin 0 – Oak Park 8
- Murdoch MacKay 5 – Sisler 2
- Miles Macdonell 1 – Springfield 4
- Garden City 2 – Sturgeon Heights 4
- Westwood 7 – Stonewall 3
- Shaftesbury 3 – College Jeanne Sauve 2
- Fort Richmond 0 – Sanford 4
- Dakota 2 – College Gabrielle-Roy 3
- Warren 2 – Leo Remillard 6
- Lord Selkirk 1 – St. Paul’s 1 4
Spencer Fernando, MyToba News