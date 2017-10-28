banner20

Winnipeg High School Hockey League Scores

Winnipeg High School Hockey
Spencer Fernando
Posted: 55 seconds ago Featured, HOCKEY, SPORTS, high school

WINNIPEG, MB – Check out the latest Winnipeg High School Hockey League scores from games played October 27, 2017:

  • Kelvin 0 – Oak Park 8
  • Murdoch MacKay 5 – Sisler 2
  • Miles Macdonell 1 – Springfield 4
  • Garden City 2 – Sturgeon Heights 4
  • Westwood 7 – Stonewall 3
  • Shaftesbury 3 – College Jeanne Sauve 2
  • Fort Richmond 0 – Sanford 4
  • Dakota 2 – College Gabrielle-Roy 3
  • Warren 2 – Leo Remillard 6
  • Lord Selkirk 1 – St. Paul’s 1 4

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News

Tags: , , ,
Spencer Fernando is a columnist and reporter for MyToba News. You can read more of Spencer’s writing at his website SpencerFernando.com
Related Posts
Jets Lose OT Heartbreaker in Columbus
Royal Albert Arms Going Up For Auction
The Latest WWHSHL Scores
Winnipeg Blue Bombers & Perimeter Aviation Continue Partnership

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.