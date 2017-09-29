Winnipeg High School Hockey Expanding

WINNIPEG, MB. – The Winnipeg Women High School Hockey League hits a new record by expanding this season with two more teams.

The new teams are College Pierre Elliot Trudeau (CPET) Canadiennes and Centre Scolaire Leo-Remillard (CSLR) Renards. With the addition of CPET and CSLR, a record twenty-five teams across Winnipeg and surrounding areas will compete in our 22nd season.

The league continues growing in player popularity, community support and delivers the best possible developmental and competitive hockey experience for the benefit of female high school athletes in Manitoba.

The 2017-18 season of the WWHSHL starts October 12. MyToba News is your home for all the scores from the WWHSHL.

Kevin Klein, MyToba News