Winnipeg High School Hockey
WINNIPEG, MB. – There were nine games in Winnipeg high school hockey Thursday as the regular season winds down. The women’s division saw three games played with River East beating Springfield 5 – 2, Portage shutout Garden City 4 – 0 and Sanford downed West Kildonan by a score of 3 – 1.
In the men’s division, Fort Richmond needed a shootout to beat College Jeanne Sauve 4 – 3. In other men’s games;
Garden City 6 @ Westwood 2
Transcona 3 @ Lorette 5
Lord Selkirk 3 @ St. Paul’s 1 4
Steinbach 7 @ Glenlawn 2
Shaftesbury 1 @ Sanford 2
-Kevin Klein, MyToba News