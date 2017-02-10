Winnipeg High School Hockey

WINNIPEG, MB. – There were nine games in Winnipeg high school hockey Thursday as the regular season winds down. The women’s division saw three games played with River East beating Springfield 5 – 2, Portage shutout Garden City 4 – 0 and Sanford downed West Kildonan by a score of 3 – 1. In the men’s division, Fort Richmond needed a shootout to beat College Jeanne Sauve 4 – 3. In other men’s games; Garden City 6 @ Westwood 2 Transcona 3 @ Lorette 5 Lord Selkirk 3 @ St. Paul’s 1 4 Steinbach 7 @ Glenlawn 2 Shaftesbury 1 @ Sanford 2 -Kevin Klein, MyToba News

