Winnipeg High School Hockey
WINNIPEG, MB – Just two games were played in Winnipeg women’s high school hockey on Tuesday. Beliveau doubled St. John’s Ravenscourt 4 – 2 and Sturgeon Heights managed one extra to beat Miles Mac 4 – 3.
The men’s division had five games with Louis Riel needing overtime to defeat John Taylor by a score of 2 – 1.
In other men’s games;
Fort Richmond 6 @ Springfield 5
Vincent Massey 3 @ Dakota 2
SJR1 2 @ Lord Selkirk 4
Sturgeon Heights 3 @ St. Paul’s 1 9
-Kevin Klein, MyToba News