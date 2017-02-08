Winnipeg High School Hockey

WINNIPEG, MB – Just two games were played in Winnipeg women’s high school hockey on Tuesday. Beliveau doubled St. John’s Ravenscourt 4 – 2 and Sturgeon Heights managed one extra to beat Miles Mac 4 – 3. The men’s division had five games with Louis Riel needing overtime to defeat John Taylor by a score of 2 – 1. In other men’s games; Fort Richmond 6 @ Springfield 5 Vincent Massey 3 @ Dakota 2 SJR1 2 @ Lord Selkirk 4 Sturgeon Heights 3 @ St. Paul’s 1 9 -Kevin Klein, MyToba News

