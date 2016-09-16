Hal & Bruce’s weekend weather update Posted on Fri, September 16, 2016 at 8:52am by Hal Anderson in Featured, VOICES with No Comments on Hal & Bruce’s weekend weather update Tweet Like Plus Pin It Share Looks like a chilly, rainy weekend for Winnipeg. Click below to hear the forecast with Hal Anderson and his weather expert buddy Bruce Johnson. http://mytoba.ca/content/uploads/2016/09/HBSept16.mp3 – HAL ANDERSON, MyToba Weather Related PostsHal & Bruce’s Winnipeg weekend weather updateHal & Bruce’s Winnipeg weekend weather updateWeekend weather update with Hal & BruceWeekend weather update with Hal & Bruce Tags: bruce johnson, hal anderson, Weather forecast, weekend update, Winnipeg weather