Growth fee discussion postponed “indefinitely”

Mayor Brian Bowman’s executive policy committee is putting the brakes on growth fees.

The proposed tax is officially on hold “indefinitely” to allow more discussion to happen.

Bowman has said growth needs to pay infrastructure like roads, sewers, and landscaping.

It would’ve added $18,300 to the cost of an 1,800-square-foot home.

That was expected to bring the city an extra $31-million in 2017 just from homes.

Winnipeg had been planning to introduce growth fees on January 1st.

The decision to postpone the vote came after heated exchanges at City Hall Wednesday between politicians and well-known figures in Manitoba’s construction industry.

Some accused Bowman of planning to use the money to balance the budget.

No word on when the issue will be re-visited.

—ANDREW McCREA, MyToba.ca