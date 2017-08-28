Winnipeg Goldeyes Win 8-3, Sweep Canaries

WINNIPEG, MB – The Winnipeg Goldeyes bats are revving up for the start of the playoffs.

Sunday afternoon at Shaw Park, left-handed ace Kevin McGovern had another quality start while the Fish pounded out 15 more hits – they had 13 hits on Saturday night – as they walloped the Sioux Falls Canaries 8-3.

“It was a great game by our team,” said Goldeyes manager Rick Forney. “The offence was very good today and the defense was as good as it’s been in a week.

“Kevin McGovern is a warrior. He comes to the park every day and gives us everything he’s got. He was on short rest today and he gave us seven great innings. It was a really solid outing by Kevin.”

With the win, the Goldeyes swept Sioux Falls and finished 5-1 on this most recent six-game homestand. The Goldeyes will have a well-deserved day off on Monday, catch the bus at 5 a.m. on Tuesday and then open a three-game series in St. Paul on Tuesday night.

Of course, Sunday’s victory was another important win for the Goldeyes. The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks defeated the St. Paul Saints 6-5 in 11 innings to win their fifth straight game, so the 57-36 Goldeyes (21 games above .500 for the first time this year) still have a four-game lead over 52-39 Fargo in the race for first in the American Association’s North Division – with just seven games left to play in the season. Fargo will play a double-header at home on Monday against the 55-34 Lincoln Saltdogs, the first place team in the Central Division.

Meanwhile, McGovern (12-3, 2.69 ERA), who is consistently the best pitcher in the American Association, threw seven solid innings on short and allowed three runs on seven scattered hits. Kenny Mathews and Ryan Chaffee pitched scoreless innings in the eighth and ninth, respectively.

The Goldeyes outhit the Canaries 15-1. Josh Romanski (.332) went two-for-five with two runs scored and two driven in as the Goldeyes scored one in the first, one in the second, one in the third and put it away with four in the fourth.

Reggie Abercrombie (.275) went two-for-four with a run scored and one driven in and the leading hitter in the American Association, Shawn Pleffner (.337) went two-for-three with a walk, a run scored and two driven in. David Bergin (.328) went two-for-three with an RBI and Wes Darvill (.310) went two-for-three with a run scored. Mason Katz (.248), Andrew Sohn (.309) and David Rohm (.283) also had hits. Katz drove in a run while Sohn scored one.

The Goldeyes will open a three-game series with the St. Paul Saints on Tuesday night at CHS Field in downtown St. Paul. The game can be heard live on 93.7 CJNU.

Scott Taylor, MyToba Sports

Photo – Dan LeMoal