Winnipeg Goldeyes Hosting 4th Annual Ukrainian Celebration

WINNIPEG, MB – The Winnipeg Goldeyes are hosting their fourth annual Ukrainian Celebration on June 28 at Shaw Park.

The game will feature the Goldeyes taking on the Gary SouthShore RailCats at 7:00 pm.

The Ukrainian Celebration is sponsored by Pratts Wholesale Food Service, and will get underway at 6:00 pm with zabava band Budmo on the Casinos of Winnipeg Stage.

There will also be a chance to “Polka on the Promenade.”

The Hoosli Ukrainian Male Chorus will sing O Canada and the Star Spangled Banner, along with the Troyanda Ukrainian Dance Ensemble which will be entertaining fans throughout the game.

“Pratts and the Baranyk Family are proud & honoured to participate in a fun evening supporting our Goldeyes and our Ukrainian Culture”, said Lenny Baranyk, President of the Retail Division of Pratts Wholesale Food Service.

Ambassadors from the Ukraine-Kyiv Folklorama Pavilian will be there greeting fans as they arrive for the game.

Additionally, the Goldeyes will be donating four dollars from every $16, $19 or $22 advance ticket sold to the Shevchenko Foundation in support of Ukrainian Canadian Culture Development. When ordering advance tickets for the game whether in person at Shaw Park or at Ticketmaster.ca we ask that you use the Promo Code “Ukraine” so that the $4 donation per ticket will be registered.

“We are thrilled to have the Goldeyes support our Foundation”, said Lesia Szwaluk, Executive Director of the Shevchenko Foundation. “By donating a portion of the ticket sales, the Goldeyes will be helping to support Ukrainian culture and heritage across Canada”.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News

Photo Courtesy Winnipeg Goldeyes