Winnipeg Goldeyes Split With RailCats

WINNIPEG, MB – All good things must come to an end. However, for the Winnipeg Goldeyes this week’s little streak was certainly fun while it lasted.

After the Goldeyes beat the Gary SouthShore RailCats 9-4 to take the first game (a suspended game) of a doubleheader on Friday night, the Fish had extended their winning streak to six games.

However, in Game 2, a seven-inning affair, they fell 6-2 to Gary, but had made some real headway in their battle with Fargo-Moorhead and St. Paul in the race for first in the American Association’s North Division.

The Goldeyes are now 41-30 on the season and remained in a first-place tie with the RedHawks, 3.5 games ahead of St. Paul in the North Division.

In the first game on Friday, the completion of a game that was suspended by rain on Thursday, Shawn Pleffner had four hits and drove in four runs while 3B Wes Darvill drove in a pair of runs while hitting his fourth home run of the season. Andrew Sohn had two hits and scored two runs, David Bergin had two hits and scored two runs and Mason Katz had two hits, a run scored and an RBI. The Goldeyes outhit Gary 14-6.

Goldeyes lefthander Kenny Mathews (3-1, 2.94 ERA) picked up the win in relief. Mathews allowed a run in 2.1 innings of work, striking out two and allowing only two hits.

The Railcats came back to win the second game 6-2 as Gary’s designated hitter Frank Martinez provided the big bat in the win, as he collected three RBI and scored a run.

The Goldeyes and RailCats will play Game 3 of this four-game series on Saturday night at 6:05 p.m. in downtown Gary, Ind. All the action can be heard live on 93.7 CJNU in Winnipeg.

The Goldeyes return home to Shaw Park on Friday, Aug. 11, when they play host to the Wichita Wingnuts at 7:05 p.m.

Scott Taylor, MyToba Sports

Photos by Dan LeMoal