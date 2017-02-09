Winnipeg Goldeyes Sign Two Pitchers

WINNIPEG, MB – The Winnipeg Goldeyes have signed pitchers Daniel Minro and Icezack Flemming.

Both are right-handed pitchers.

“I’m pleased to announce the additions of Daniel and Icezack to the club,” said Goldeyes’ manager Rick Forney. “Daniel was successful in the Astros’ organization, and has shown the ability to fill many roles. Icezack is a hard-throwing right-hander from the Yankees’ organization who is still classified as a rookie.”

Daniel Minor last played baseball professionally in 2015. He had a 3.48 ERA in seven games for the Tax League’s Corpus Christi Hooks. Later in the year, Minor played in two games with the Laredo Lemurs.

Minor has a record of 20-9 overall.

Icezack Flemming had a 3.18 ERA playing for the Pulaski Yankees of the Appalachian League. Flemming had 13 strikeouts in 11.1 innings.

In two years of professional baseball, Flemming has 46 strikeouts in 39.1 innings.

The Goldeyes now have 16 of a possible 28 players under contract heading into Spring training

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News