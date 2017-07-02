banner20

Winnipeg Goldeyes Sign New Catcher

Spencer Fernando
Posted: July 2nd at 1:00pm goldeyes, Featured, BASEBALL, SPORTS

WINNIPEG, MB – The Winnipeg Goldeyes have added a new catcher.

On Saturday, they signed rookie Hunter Dolshun.

Born in Hackensack, New Jersey, Dolshun played college baseball at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County. During his college career, Dolshun hit a combined .319 with 26 homers and 132 RBI in 182 total games.

He also threw out 28% of opposing batters who tried stealing bases.

He will make his Goldeyes debut tonight when the Winnipeg plays the Sioux Falls Canaries.

The Goldeyes have activated right-handed pitcher Edwin Carl from the Disabled List. Carl will start tonight against Sioux Falls.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News

Spencer Fernando is a columnist and reporter for MyToba News. You can read more of Spencer’s writing at his website SpencerFernando.com
