Goldeyes Score 14 To Split Series With Fargo

The Winnipeg Goldeyes posted a 10-spot in the fourth inning on Thursday night. They did it with only six hits as two Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks pitchers combined to give up six walks.

The six walks turned out to be a Goldeyes single-inning franchise record while the 10 runs broke open a 3-1 ballgame as the Fish cruised to a 14-4 win over Fargo and a split of the teams’ four-game series.

It was Turn-Back-the-Clock Night at Shaw Park and the Goldeyes played like the ’27 Yankees.

With the win, their second straight, the Goldeyes improved to 53-37 on the season and are 32-15 in their last 47 games (they were 21-22 on July 3). The Fish are now 25-18 at home this season (28-19 on the road) and with 10 games remaining, their playoff destiny is still in their own hands.

The Goldeyes remained in second place in the American Association’s North Division, just three games back of the first-place St. Paul Saints (56-34). However, the Fish are just two games ahead of defending A.A. champion Laredo (50-38) in the Wild Card race. Laredo has won three straight games.

Fargo took a 1-0 lead in the top of the second, but the Goldeyes bounced back with three runs in the bottom of the second when David Rohm singled and Wes Darvill tripled to tie the game at 1-1 and then Casio Grider walked, Tanner Murphy walked and Maikol Gonzalez walked to score Darvill. Then Adam Heisler walked to score Grider and suddenly it was 3-1.

In the fourth, the Goldeyes put it away as 15 men went to the plate and Gonzalez, Heisler, Reggie Abercrombie, Josh Romanski, Darvill and Gonzalez for a second time, all drew walks. Grider drove in two runs with a double and Willie Cabrera drove in two with a single. Otherwise, walks created runs and the Goldeyes put a big juicy 10 on the scoreboard.

Winnipeg added one more in the seventh on a solo homer by Darvill, who was player of the game, and the 14-4 rout was complete.

Goldeyes starter Duke von Schamann (8-6, 4.43 ERA) was terrific, allowing three runs on just six hits over eight innings. Kyle Anderson shut it down in the ninth. Fargo starter Brian Ernst (3-4, 5.57 ERA) was tagged with the loss. Ernst gave up eight runs on only five hits, but walked nine. Brett Zawacki replaced him and gave up five runs on five hits and walked two more.

Darvill had his second straight solid night at the plate. He went two-for-four with a homer, a triple, two runs scored and three RBI. Casio Grider was solid again with a hit in three trips, two runs scored and three driven in. He also walked and was hit by a pitch. Cabrera went three-for-five with a run scored and two RBI and David Rohm went three-for five with a run scored. Rohm raised his team-leading batting average to .337.

“It feels great,” said Darvill after the game. “To lose those two at the start of the series and pick up two at the end, that’s a testament to the team and the resiliency of these guys. This is a great group of guys who all come to the field every day and grind and battle, and everyone’s just doing what they can, taking care of their business, and it’s a lot of fun to play right now.”

The Goldeyes will open a three-game series with Sioux City on Friday night at Shaw Park at 7:05 p.m. Red-hot Kevin McGovern (7-3, 3.79 ERA) will get the start for Winnipeg while right-hander Jacob Kuebler (2-2, 2.28 ERA) will take the ball for Sioux City.

-Scott Taylor, MyToba News