Winnipeg Goldeyes’ path to playoffs now clear

The Winnipeg Goldeyes now know exactly what they have to do. In fact, after last night’s game in Laredo, Texas, the Goldeyes’ path to the playoffs is now clear: there are seven games remaining and the Goldeyes are going to have to win most of them.

Monday night, the defending American Association champion Laredo Lemurs defeated the Texas AirHogs 2-1. With the win, the Lemurs improved to 52-41 and caught up to the Goldeyes in games played. That means, as the Fish prepare to take on the St. Paul Saints at CHS Field in St. Paul tonight, Winnipeg is two games ahead of Laredo in the Wild Card race with seven games to play.

But as the Goldeyes boarded the bus going south yesterday, most of the players weren’t as concerned about Laredo as they were with catching the Saints in the hunt for first in the North Division pennant race.

“This is the time of year when baseball really gets to be fun,” said Mikey O’Brien, who once again pitched brilliantly on Sunday. “There is nothing like a pennant race. It’s all hands on deck and everyone has to be at their best. It’s the most fun you can have, being near the end of the season. Every game matters.

“But I think the guys in the clubhouse are thinking about catching St. Paul, not fighting off Laredo in the Wild Card race. These guys believe they have a good team and are capable of being a first-place team.”

With seven games remaining, here is how things stack up:

In the race for first in the North Division, Winnipeg is 54-39, coming off a 3-2 extra-innings loss to Sioux City, while St. Paul is 57-36 and on a two-game losing streak.

In the Wild Card race, Laredo is 52-41, two games back of the Goldeyes. All three teams have seven games left to play.

The Goldeyes’ are 33-17 in their last 50 games (they were 21-22 on July 3). Winnipeg is now 26-20 at home this season (28-19 on the road).

The key this week for Winnipeg – as it is every week – is pitching. And what the Goldeyes need more than anything else is good starting pitching. A bullpen that should be much better than it is has struggled in the last 10 days and the starters need to give the Goldeyes hitters a chance to get warmed up so they can put some runs on the board.

Then again, it would be pretty hard to blame starting pitching for any Goldeyes woes – real or imagined. The Goldeyes do not have a starting pitcher with a losing record and that’s rare in independent baseball.

The ace of the staff, Kevin McGovern, is 7-3 with a 3.72 ERA. O’Brien, who has a team-leading 20 starts, is 10-4 with a 4.60 earned run average. Duke von Schamann, who will pitch tonight in St. Paul, is 8-6 with a 4.42 ERA. Edwin Carl is 9-6 with a 4.58 ERA. And Ethan Carnes is 6-3 with a 4.99 ERA. That means the current crop of Goldeyes starters are 40-22 and you can’t really ask for much more than that.

“All we ask from our starters is to give us a chance put runs on the board and win games,” said Goldeyes first baseman/outfielder David Rohm earlier this month. “It’s pretty obvious that they do that just about every time they go out to the mound.”

The Goldeyes open their huge three-game series with St. Paul on Tuesday night in St. Paul. Right-hander von Schamann (8-6, 4.43 ERA) will get the start for Winnipeg while lefty Kramer Sneed (0-0, 3.86 ERA) will toe the rubber for St. Paul.

They will return to Shaw Park to finish the season on Labour Day Weekend with four games against the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks. This Saturday night’s game at 6 p.m. and Monday afternoon’s game at 1 p.m. will be televised live on Shaw TV.

All Goldeyes games can be heard live on 93.7 CJNU radio.

Tickets for all Goldeyes’ home games are on sale now by calling 1-855-GOLDEYE, visiting www.goldeyes.com, or stopping by any Ticketmaster location, including the box office at Shaw Park.

– SCOTT TAYLOR, MyToba Sports

– PHOTO by DAN LeMOAL, MyToba Sports