Winnipeg Goldeyes one win from playoffs

Thanks to a remarkable rain-shortened comeback, the Winnipeg Goldeyes are now just one win from clinching a playoff berth.

On Zombie Night at Shaw Park on Saturday, the Goldeyes looked like zombies themselves for four innings as Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks starter Tyler Alexander was in the midst of a 6-0 no-hitter.

But the Goldeyes scored three in the fifth, three more in the sixth, two in the seventh and then the rain began as the Goldeyes came back from a six-run deficit and were declared 8-6 winners of a 7 ½-inning game that was ultimately called off due to rain.

With the win, the Goldeyes are now 57-41 on the season and 28-20 at home (they finished the season 29-21 on the road), but more importantly, they now lead the Laredo Lemurs by a game and a half in the Wild Card Hunt with two games remaining. Any combination of a Goldeyes win or Laredo loss in the final two games of the season will give Winnipeg a spot in the American Association playoffs.

It’s been an incredible battle to get to this position. After all, on July 3, the Goldeyes were 21-22 and well out of the playoff hunt. But after acquiring all-star Willie Cabrera the Fish have gone 36-19 and with only two games remaining in the season, they are a win away from clinching one of four coveted playoff berths.

Laredo is 55-42 and lost 7-2 at home to Wichita on Saturday night.

The Goldeyes will finish second in the American Association’s North Division. St. Paul beat Lincoln 1-0 last night and won their 60th (60-38) game of the season.

Trailing 6-0 in the bottom of the fifth, the Goldeyes solved the mystery of Fargo lefty Tyler Alexander. With one out, Wes Darvill singled and with two out, Adam Heisler hit an opposite field home run to make the score 6-2. Then Maikol Gonzalez drew his third walk of the game, went to third on a single by Willie Cabrera, and scored on a single by Reggie Abercrombie.

Then, in the sixth, Casio Grider drew a walk with one out. Grider went to second on a wild pitch and scored on a single by Darvill. Carlton Tanabe then doubled to score Darvill and with two out, Gonzalez singled to drive in Tanabe with the tying run.

In the seventh, the Goldeyes took the lead. With one out, Josh Romanski worked a walk and David Rohm was safe on an error, sending Romanski to third. Grider pulled off the prefect squeeze and even beat out the bunt as Romanski scored and the Goldeyes took a 7-6 lead. Meanwhile, on a throwing error to the plate, Rohm went all the way to third and scored on a sacrifice fly off the bat of Darvill.

The Goldeyes had an 8-6 lead before rain and lightning hit and the game was called.

Darvill was the player of the game, going two-for-three with two runs scored, two RBI and one sensational defensive play at third base. Adam Heisler hit a two-run homer and Tanabe, Gonzalez, Abercrombie and Grider each drove in a run. Grider’s was officially the game winner.

Gonzalez now has 75 walks this season. The Goldeyes’ single-season record is 80, set by Brian Myrow in 2011.

Goldeyes reliever Victor Capellan (3-2, 2.79 ERA) worked the seventh and got the win. Lefty reliever Eric Eadington (3.06 ERA), the Harvard grad, picked up his ninth save. Alexander (12-5, 3.34 ERA) went the distance and suffered the loss for Fargo. Alexander had nine strike outs and now has 156 strikeouts this season, one shy of the American Association’s single-season record. His teammates were not happy when the game was called.

Game 3 of this four-game season-ending series will be played Sunday at 1:05 p.m. Kevin McGovern (7-3, 3.69) is scheduled to start for Winnipeg. The RedHawks have yet to announce a starting pitcher.

All Goldeyes games can be heard live on 93.7 CJNU radio, however the final game of the season, Fan Appreciation Day on Monday afternoon at 1 p.m., will be televised live on Shaw TV.

– SCOTT TAYLOR, MyToba Sports