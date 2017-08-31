Winnipeg Goldeyes Magic Number Now One

WINNIPEG, MB. – The Winnipeg Goldeyes are five games up on the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks with five games. A win on Thursday night in St. Paul and it doesn’t matter what Fargo does, the Goldeyes will be champions of the American Association’s North Division.

On Wednesday night in St. Paul, a sacrifice fly off the bat of David Bergin in the fourth and an RBI single by Casey Turgeon in the top of the ninth was all the Goldeyes pitching staff needed as Winnipeg shutout the St. Paul Saints 2-0 in front of 7,656 at CHS Field in downtown St. Paul.

Meanwhile, at Newman Outdoor Field in Fargo, the RedHawks beat the Lincoln Saltdogs 4-0 to stay mathematically in the race for first. However, a Fargo loss tonight and/or a Goldeyes win and Fargo will be eliminated from the race before it gets to Winnipeg for a four-game weekend series that will close out the regular season.

With the win, the Goldeyes won their fifth straight game and improved to 59-36 (23 games above .500 for the first time this year). Winnipeg still has a five game lead over 54-41 Fargo with only five games remaining in the season. One more Goldeyes win or one more Fargo loss and the Fish will claim the North Division title.

Goldeyes starter Charle Rosario (10-5, 3.09 ERA) was terrific once again, allowing no runs on seven scattered hits over 6.2 innings. He earned the victory with nine strikeouts and only one walk. Victor Capellan pitched 1.1 innings of hitless relief and then Ryan Chaffee came on to pitch a hitless ninth to get his 21st save of the season.

St. Paul’s Andrew Gutierrez (0-1, 1.50 ERA) was tagged with the loss despite giving up only one run on two hits over six complete innings of work.

The Goldeyes and Saints each had seven hits. Mason Katz (.257) went three-for-three while Wes Darvill (.315) went two-for-four. Casey Turgeon (.325) with his RBI single in the ninth and Shawn Pleffner (.338), had the only other hits for the Goldeyes.

The Goldeyes now boast three of the Top 4 hitters in the league – Pleffner, Josh Romanski (.331) and David Bergin (.328). Bergin is also tied for third in home runs with 20 and fifth in RBI with 76. Romanski is second in the league in runs batted in with 81 while Abercrombie is third with 79. Pleffner is sixth with 72.

The Goldeyes will play the finale of this three-game series with the St. Paul Saints on Thursday night at CHS Field in downtown St. Paul at 7:05 p.m. The Goldeyes have also dormied Kansas City (five back with five to play) in the Wild Card hunt. The Goldeyes game in St. Paul can be heard live on 93.7 CJNU.

Scott Taylor, MyToba News

Photo by Dan LeMoal