Winnipeg Goldeyes lose series finale in 11 innings

Despite a tremendous start by Mikey O’Brien, the Winnipeg Goldeyes couldn’t solve the mystery of Tommy Mendonca.

Mendonca hit a solo homer to tie the game in the top of the ninth and then drove in the winning run with a single in the 11th as the Sioux City Explorers beat the Goldeyes 3-2 on Sunday afternoon.

However, while a win would have really helped the Goldeyes, the loss didn’t hurt. The 54-39 Goldeyes’ are 33-17 in their last 50 games (they were 21-22 on July 3). Winnipeg is now 26-20 at home this season (28-19 on the road) and with seven games remaining (three in St. Paul), they didn’t lose any ground yesterday.

The Goldeyes remained in second place in the American Association’s North Division, still three games back of the first-place St. Paul Saints (57-36), who lost 3-2 in Lincoln last night. Meanwhile, Laredo (51-41) lost 3-0 in Joplin, so the Fish remain 2.5 games ahead of the defending champions in the Wild Card battle. St. Paul has lost two straight games while Laredo has lost three.

On Sunday in front of 6,055 fans at Shaw Park, the Goldeyes led 2-0 through six innings, but Sioux City manufactured a run in the seventh and then Mendonca led off the ninth with a solo shot to tie the game.

Then with the game tied 2-2 in the top eleventh, Tim Colwell drew a leadoff walk, advanced to second on an error charged to Goldeyes shortstop Maikol Gonzalez and scored on a Mendonca single to centre.

Sioux City closer Rob Wort sent the Goldeyes down in order in the bottom of the eleventh to earn his fifth win of the season – the Goldeyes didn’t have a hit after the fifth inning — and the Explorers took the game 3-2 and the series 2-1.

The Goldeyes jumped out early, scoring runs in the second and third. Josh Romanski led off the second with a walk, advanced to second on a balk and scored when David Rohm singled to right. In the third, Casio Grider hit a one-out solo shot to the left to give the Goldeyes a 2-0 lead that the bullpen couldn’t hold.

Reliever Brandon Shimo (2-1, 3.80 ERA) suffered his first loss of the season. He pitched a scoreless top of the 10th but was charged with the winning run in the 11th. Winnipeg starter Mikey O’Brien (10-4, 4.60 ERA) gave up only one run on just one hit in 6.1 innings of work. He struck out seven and walked three. Wort (2-1, 2.54 ERA) got the win for the Xs. Sioux City starter Bryan Escanio (5-3, 5.32 ERA) gave up two runs on five hits in the first six innings.

The Goldeyes will have Monday off and then open a huge three-game series on Tuesday night in St. Paul. Right-hander Duke von Schamann (8-6, 4.43 ERA) will get the start for Winnipeg while lefty Kramer Sneed (0-0, 3.86 ERA) will toe the rubber for St. Paul.

The team will return to Shaw Park to finish the season on Labour Day Weekend with four games against the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks. Saturday night’s game at 6 p.m. and Monday afternoon’s game at 1 p.m. will be televised live on Shaw TV.

– SCOTT TAYLOR, MyToba Sports

– PHOTOS by DAN LeMOAL and JEFF MILLER, MyToba Sports