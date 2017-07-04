Winnipeg Goldeyes Lose Opener in Wichita

WINNIPEG, MB. – The Goldeyes fell too far behind and simply ran out of outs.

Monday night, in front of 5,444 fans in Wichita, Kan., the Goldeyes scored the first run of the game in the top of the first inning and then gave up four in the bottom of the first, one more in the third and two in the fifth and despite a furious comeback attempt, they were beaten 7-4 by the Wichita Wingnuts.

As a result, the Goldeyes lost Game 1 of a three-game series in Wichita and fell to 22-21 on the season. The Goldeyes are 4-6 in their last 10 and 1-7 in their last eight on the road, but have won four of their last six and remain alone in second place in the American Association’s North Division, five games back of the first-place St. Paul Saints.

Zach Nuding (2-5, 6.54 ERA) allowed seven earned runs on eight hits in seven complete innings of work. He walked three and struck out one and suffered the loss. Mitchell Lambson (3.33 ERA) pitched a scoreless inning of relief for the Goldeyes and has allowed just one earned run in his last 13.0 innings.

“Zach did some good things on the mound tonight, but (Matt) Chavez (who hit his 10th home run of the season and drove in four) hurt us,” Goldeyes’ hitting coach Tom Vaeth told the CJNU post-game show. “When you don’t execute pitches against this club, they hurt you. We think we have a good game plan going in, but if you don’t make that pitch, they’ll put it on the board. Zach did a good job slowing down and speeding up to get zeroes later in the game.”

Wingnuts’ starter Eddie Medina (6-1, 3.91 ERA) picked up the win, allowing two runs, one earned, on four hits over seven innings.

The Wingnuts outhit the Goldeyes 8-6. Second baseman Jordan Ebert was the only Goldeyes batter to have a multi-hit game. He had two hits in three trips and is now batting .351 in limited ABs. Josh Romanski Wes Darvill and Mason Katz drove in the Winnipeg runs.

Game 2 of this three-game series goes Tuesday night at 6:05 p.m. Zack Dodson (2-2, 6.18) will get the tart for Winnipeg while right-hander Jordan Cooper (3-0, 2.39) will get the call for Wichita. All the action can be heard locally on 93.7 FM CJNU.

Scott Taylor, MyToba Sports

Photos by Dan LeMoal